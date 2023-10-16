General Dynamics Corp (GD, Financial) has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company's stock price currently stands at $235.54, reflecting a market cap of $64.31 billion. Over the past week, the stock has seen a gain of 6.20%, and over the past three months, it has surged by 10.56%. According to the GF Value, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, the stock is fairly valued both currently and three months ago, with a GF Value of $227.9 and a past GF Value of $218.35 respectively.

Unveiling General Dynamics Corp

General Dynamics Corp operates in the Aerospace & Defense industry as a defense contractor and business jet manufacturer. The company's business segments include aerospace, marine, combat systems, and technologies. The aerospace segment creates Gulfstream business jets and operates a global aircraft servicing operation. Combat systems produce land-based combat vehicles such as the M1 Abrams tank and Stryker armored personnel carrier, as well as munitions. The marine segment creates and services nuclear-powered submarines, destroyers, and other ships. The technologies segment contains two main units, an IT business that primarily serves the government market and a mission systems business that focuses on products that provide command, control, computing, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to the military.

Profitability Analysis

General Dynamics Corp boasts a high Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 10.34%, better than 67.69% of companies in the industry. Its ROE is 18.27%, ROA is 6.53%, and ROIC is 7.83%, all of which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. The company has also demonstrated consistent profitability over the past 10 years, better than 99.62% of companies.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, indicating moderate growth. The 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 1.50% and 5.90% respectively, while the future 3-year to 5-year total revenue growth rate estimate is 5.17%. The 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates are 0.60% and 3.50% respectively, and the future 3-year to 5-year EPS without NRI growth rate estimate is 9.98%.

Top Holders of the Stock

The top three holders of the stock are PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 875,820 shares (0.32%), Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 391,000 shares (0.14%), and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 344,778 shares (0.13%).

Competitive Landscape

General Dynamics Corp faces competition from Northrop Grumman Corp(NOC, Financial) with a market cap of $69.9 billion, TransDigm Group Inc(TDG, Financial) with a market cap of $47.41 billion, and L3Harris Technologies Inc(LHX, Financial) with a market cap of $33.19 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Dynamics Corp's stock performance, profitability, and growth, as well as its position in the market compared to its competitors, make it a potential candidate for value investors. The company's consistent profitability, moderate growth, and fair valuation indicate a stable and promising future. However, investors should also consider the competitive landscape and the company's growth estimates for a comprehensive investment decision.

