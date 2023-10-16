Why NOV Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 15% in a Quarter: A Deep Dive

2 hours ago

NOV Inc (NOV, Financial), a leading supplier in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $7.85 billion and a price of $19.95, the stock has experienced a 14.89% increase over the past quarter, despite a slight dip of 2.54% in the past week. The GF Value of the stock stands at $21.12, indicating that it is fairly valued at present. However, three months ago, the stock was modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $19.99.

Company Overview: NOV Inc

NOV Inc, formerly known as National Oilwell Varco, is a prominent player in the Oil & Gas industry. The company specializes in supplying oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, such as downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. NOV operates on a global scale, with international markets contributing more than 60% of its annual revenue. 1711401194825449472.png

Profitability Analysis

NOV Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 4/10, indicating moderate profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 6.54%, which is better than 44.6% of the companies in the industry. The ROE is 8.16%, outperforming 50.73% of its competitors. The ROA and ROIC stand at 4.15% and 5.38% respectively, better than 58.04% and 53.19% of the companies in the sector. Over the past decade, NOV has had 3 years of profitability, outperforming 32.84% of the companies in the industry. 1711401218124808192.png

Growth Prospects

NOV Inc's Growth Rank is 1/10, indicating low growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share stand at -6.10% and -5.40% respectively. However, the future 3 to 5-year total revenue growth rate estimate is 10.45%, which is better than 74.13% of the companies in the sector. The future 3 to 5-year EPS without NRI growth rate estimate is 43.70%, outperforming 93.85% of the companies in the industry. 1711401234977521664.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of NOV Inc's stock are

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), and HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 9.4%, 9.34%, and 5.94% of the shares respectively.

Competitive Landscape

NOV Inc operates in a competitive environment with major competitors like ChampionX Corp (CHX, Financial) with a market cap of $6.74 billion, TechnipFMC PLC (FTI, Financial) with a market cap of $8.73 billion, and Weatherford International PLC (WFRD, Financial) with a market cap of $6.57 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NOV Inc's stock performance has been impressive over the past quarter, with a significant surge of 14.89%. The company's profitability rank and operating margin indicate moderate profitability, while its growth rank suggests low growth. However, the future growth estimates are promising. The company operates in a competitive environment, but with its global operations and significant international revenue, it is well-positioned to maintain its market position. The stock is currently fairly valued according to the GF Value, making it a potential consideration for value investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

