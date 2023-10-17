Why Ameris Bancorp's Stock Skyrocketed 12% in a Quarter

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB, Financial), a prominent player in the banking industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap stands at $2.74 billion, with its stock price currently at $39.56. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 1.19%, and over the past three months, it has risen by an impressive 11.52%. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The current GF Value of Ameris Bancorp is $48.94, compared to $48.67 three months ago. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued, a significant improvement from being significantly undervalued three months ago.

Company Overview

Ameris Bancorp operates through its subsidiary, Ameris Bank, and has branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The bank offers a range of traditional banking services, including business banking, personal banking, checking, savings, and mobile banking. The company is organized into five segments: banking, retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA, and premium finance. The banking division generates the majority of the company's revenue. Ameris Bancorp has plans to acquire banks in its geographic region to increase its market share and expand beyond its current market. 1711746091285803008.png

Profitability Analysis

Ameris Bancorp's Profitability Rank is 6/10, indicating a decent level of profitability compared to other companies in the industry. The company's ROE (Return on Equity) is 9.35%, which is better than 39.17% of the companies in the industry. The ROA (Return on Assets) is 1.20%, outperforming 65.06% of the companies in the industry. Ameris Bancorp has maintained profitability for the past ten years, which is better than 99.93% of the companies in the industry. 1711746119245033472.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating a strong growth trajectory. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 8.80%, better than 62.97% of the companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 10.00%, outperforming 75.35% of the companies in the industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 22.00%, better than 77.41% of the companies in the industry. The 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 21.80%, better than 84.04% of the companies in the industry. 1711746138169733120.png

Major Stockholders

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder of Ameris Bancorp's stock, holding 168,305 shares, which accounts for 0.24% of the total shares. The second-largest holder is HOTCHKIS & WILEY, with 157,490 shares, accounting for 0.23% of the total shares. First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) holds the third-largest number of shares, with 98,495 shares, accounting for 0.14% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Ameris Bancorp faces competition from several companies in the banking industry. Associated Banc-Corp (ASB, Financial) has a market cap of $2.51 billion, First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK, Financial) has a market cap of $2.59 billion, and International Bancshares Corp (IBOC, Financial) has a market cap of $2.73 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ameris Bancorp has shown impressive growth and profitability over the past quarter, with its stock price rising by 12%. The company's strong financial performance, coupled with its strategic expansion plans, make it a compelling choice for investors. However, it's important to consider the competitive landscape and market conditions before making an investment decision.

