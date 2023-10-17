Why Ameris Bancorp's Stock Skyrocketed 15% in a Quarter

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB, Financial), a prominent player in the banking industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past quarter. The company's market cap stands at $2.73 billion, with its stock price currently at $39.52. Over the past week, the stock has gained 7.17%, and over the past three months, it has seen an impressive 15.40% increase. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The current GF Value of Ameris Bancorp is $48.94, slightly higher than the GF Value of $48.67 three months ago. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued, a significant improvement from being significantly undervalued three months ago.

Unpacking Ameris Bancorp's Business Model

Ameris Bancorp operates through its subsidiary, Ameris Bank, offering a range of traditional banking services such as business banking, personal banking, checking, savings, and mobile banking. The bank has branches across Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. It is organized into five segments: banking, retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA, and premium finance. The banking division generates the majority of the company's revenue. Ameris Bancorp aims to acquire banks within its geographic region to expand its market share and reach beyond its current market. 1711763968453832704.png

Profitability Analysis of Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp's Profitability Rank is 6/10, indicating a decent level of profitability within the banking industry. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.35%, better than 39.17% of the companies in the industry. Its Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.20%, outperforming 65.06% of the companies in the industry. Over the past decade, Ameris Bancorp has consistently demonstrated profitability, outperforming 99.93% of the companies in the industry. 1711763986346733568.png

Examining Ameris Bancorp's Growth

The company's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating a strong growth trajectory. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 8.80%, better than 62.97% of the companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 10.00%, outperforming 75.35% of the companies in the industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 22.00%, better than 77.41% of the companies in the industry. The 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 21.80%, outperforming 84.04% of the companies in the industry. 1711764004659064832.png

Top Holders of Ameris Bancorp's Stock

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder of Ameris Bancorp's stock, holding 168,305 shares, which accounts for 0.24% of the total shares. HOTCHKIS & WILEY holds the second-largest number of shares, with 157,490 shares, accounting for 0.23% of the total shares. First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) holds 98,495 shares, accounting for 0.14% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Ameris Bancorp faces competition from Associated Banc-Corp(ASB, Financial) with a market cap of $2.51 billion, First Interstate BancSystem Inc(FIBK, Financial) with a market cap of $2.59 billion, and International Bancshares Corp(IBOC, Financial) with a market cap of $2.74 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ameris Bancorp's impressive stock performance, strong profitability, and robust growth make it a compelling player in the banking industry. The company's strategic expansion through acquisitions, coupled with its consistent profitability over the past decade, positions it well for future growth. Despite facing stiff competition, Ameris Bancorp's strong financial performance and growth potential make it a stock to watch.

