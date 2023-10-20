Permian Resources Corp's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 28% Surge in Just 3 Months

Permian Resources Corp (PR, Financial), an independent oil and natural gas company, has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company's stock price has seen a significant gain of 9.91% over the past week and a remarkable 27.59% surge over the past three months. Currently priced at $14.69, the company boasts a market cap of $5.14 billion. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The current GF Value of Permian Resources Corp is $15.44, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. This is a slight increase from the past GF Value of $15.43, which suggested that the stock was modestly undervalued three months ago.

Company Overview and Profitability Analysis

Permian Resources Corp operates in the Oil & Gas industry, focusing on the acquisition, optimization, and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The company's business model is designed to generate outsized returns to stakeholders through responsible practices. Permian Resources Corp's profitability is impressive, with a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a strong level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 42.29%, better than 85.54% of companies in the same industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which are all higher than the industry average, further underscore its profitability. Over the past 10 years, the company has had 6 profitable years, better than 59.29% of companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects and Major Shareholders

Permian Resources Corp also shows strong growth potential, with a Growth Rank of 7/10. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are both higher than the industry average, standing at 24.60% and 18.70% respectively. Moreover, the company's 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is a staggering 199.40%, better than 97.11% of companies in the same industry. The top three holders of the company's stock are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), HOTCHKIS & WILEY, and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), owning 0.83%, 0.34%, and 0.13% of the company's stock respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Permian Resources Corp operates in a competitive industry, with key competitors including Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR, Financial) with a market cap of $2.34 billion, Talos Energy Inc (TALO, Financial) with a market cap of $1.99 billion, and Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG, Financial) with a market cap of $3.75 billion. Despite the competition, Permian Resources Corp's impressive stock performance, strong profitability, and robust growth potential make it a compelling choice for investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Permian Resources Corp's stock has shown a remarkable performance with a 27.59% gain over the past three months. The company's strong profitability, robust growth potential, and the backing of major shareholders underscore its potential for further growth. Despite operating in a competitive industry, Permian Resources Corp's impressive metrics make it a stock to watch.

