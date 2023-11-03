Orange County Bancorp Inc (OBT) Announces Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Rises to $9.0 Million

Strong growth in net interest income and reduction in credit loss provisions contribute to improved earnings

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Orange County Bancorp Inc (OBT) reports Q3 2023 net income of $9.0 million, up from $7.9 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net interest income rose due to increased interest income from loans, investments, and cash balances, and a reduction in expense related to provision for credit losses.
  • Book value per share increased 4.1% from $24.48 at the end of 2022 to $25.49 at the end of Q3 2023.
  • The company's total consolidated assets increased by 7.0% from $2.3 billion at the end of 2022 to $2.5 billion at the end of Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

Orange County Bancorp Inc (OBT, Financial) announced its Q3 2023 earnings on October 25, 2023. The company reported a net income of $9.0 million, or $1.61 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This represents an increase from the net income of $7.9 million, or $1.40 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2022. The increase in earnings per share was primarily due to strong growth in net interest income during the current period, reflecting increased interest income associated with loans, investments, and cash balances, as well as a reduction in expense related to provision for credit losses.

Financial Performance Highlights

Orange County Bancorp Inc (OBT, Financial) reported that the book value per share rose $1.01, or 4.1%, from $24.48 at December 31, 2022 to $25.49 at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share also increased $1.06, or 4.6%, from $23.28 at December 31, 2022 to $24.34 at September 30, 2023. These increases were primarily due to increased earnings during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Company President and CEO Michael Gilfeather stated,

For the third quarter of 2023, we generated net income of $9.0 million, a $1.2 million increase over the same period last year. Our performance continues to be driven by a sizable increase in interest income resulting from overall growth in our loan portfolio, as well as an increase in average yield on our interest-earning assets."

Financial Condition and Loan Quality

The company's total consolidated assets increased by 7.0% from $2.3 billion at December 31, 2022 to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2023. This growth was attributed to continued growth in loans, deposits, and cash during the quarter. At the end of Q3 2023, the Bank had total non-performing loans of $9.5 million, or 0.56% of total loans. Total non-accrual loans represented approximately $6.9 million of loans at September 30, 2023, compared to $6.1 million at December 31, 2022.

Outlook and Strategy

Despite the challenges posed by the Fed’s ongoing inflation fighting efforts and its potential impact on regional economic activity, the company has been able to navigate these challenges successfully. The company's strategy continues to focus on generating consistent income over time and transitioning between strategic growth and stability as market conditions require.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full earnings report on the Orange County Bancorp Inc (OBT, Financial) website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Orange County Bancorp Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.