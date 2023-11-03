Evertec Inc (EVTC) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Raises Annual Guidance

Revenue increases by 19% while GAAP Net Income decreases by 93%

Author's Avatar
24 hours ago
Summary
  • Evertec Inc (EVTC) reported a 19% increase in revenue to $173.2 million in Q3 2023.
  • GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders decreased by 93% to $10.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 31% to $78.7 million.
  • Company revised its financial outlook for 2023, anticipating total consolidated revenue between $663 million and $667 million.
Article's Main Image

Evertec Inc (EVTC, Financial) announced its Q3 2023 results on October 26, 2023. The company reported a 19% increase in revenue to $173.2 million, reflecting growth across all segments. However, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders decreased by 93% to $10.0 million, primarily due to the loss on foreign currency swap and the gain from the Popular Transaction in the prior year.

Financial Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $78.7 million, an increase of $18.5 million compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.4%, an increase of approximately 420 basis points from the prior year. Adjusted Net Income was $52.4 million, an increase of $16.8 million compared to $35.6 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.80, an increase of $0.27 per diluted share compared to $0.53, in the prior year.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 208,564 shares of its common stock at an average price of $37.44 per share for a total of $7.8 million. As of September 30, 2023, a total of approximately $150 million remained available for future use under the Company’s share repurchase program.

2023 Outlook

Evertec Inc (EVTC, Financial) revised its financial outlook for 2023. Total consolidated revenue is now anticipated to be between $663 million and $667 million, representing growth of approximately 7% to 8% growth, compared with $652 to $658 million previously estimated. Adjusted earnings per common share are expected to be between $2.81 to $2.86, representing approximately 11% to 13% growth as compared to $2.53 in 2022.

Company's Commentary

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased with the revenue growth across all of our segments. We continue to work diligently to close the Sinqia acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2023, and as we begin to look towards 2024, we are focused on collaborating across the Company to continue to cross sell our products across all of our regions."

Summary of Financial Tables

The company's total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $173.2 million, an increase of 19% compared with $145.8 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $10.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, a decrease of $127.8 million or $1.91 per diluted share as compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $78.7 million, an increase of $18.5 million when compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income was $52.4 million, an increase of $16.8 million compared to $35.6 million in the prior year.

As of September 30, 2023, the company's total current assets were $402,351,000, and total assets were $1,032,097,000. Total current liabilities were $188,196,000, and total liabilities were $689,097,000. Total stockholders' equity was $343,000,000.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Evertec Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.