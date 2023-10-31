Incyte Corp (INCY) Reports 12% Y/Y Increase in Q3'23 Total Revenues

Key Clinical Programs Progressing with Jakafi® and Opzelura® Driving Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Incyte Corp (INCY) reported Q3'23 total revenues of $919 million, a 12% increase year-over-year (Y/Y).
  • Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) net product revenues were $636 million in Q3'23, marking a 3% Y/Y increase.
  • Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) cream net product revenues surged by 141% Y/Y to $92 million in Q3'23.
  • Positive top line results were received from the Phase 2 study of povorcitinib in prurigo nodularis (PN).
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, Incyte Corp (INCY, Financial) released its third quarter financial results for 2023, reporting a 12% Y/Y increase in total revenues to $919 million. The growth was primarily driven by the sustained performance of Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) and an increasing contribution from Opzelura® (ruxolitinib).

Financial Performance

Jakafi® net product revenues for Q3'23 were $636 million, marking a 3% Y/Y increase. This growth was driven by an increase in total patients across all indications. Opzelura® cream net product revenues surged by 141% Y/Y to $92 million in Q3'23, driven by continued uptake in atopic dermatitis (AD) and vitiligo and enhanced payer coverage. The company is tightening its full year 2023 guidance for Jakafi net product revenues to a new range of $2.59 - $2.62 billion.

Key Clinical Programs

Incyte made significant progress with its early programs in myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), including mCALR and JAK2V617F. The company also received positive top line results from the Phase 2 study of povorcitinib in prurigo nodularis (PN) and plans are underway to initiate a Phase 3 study in 2024.

Financial Tables

The company reported GAAP net income of $171 million and Non-GAAP net income of $248 million for Q3'23. GAAP basic EPS was $0.76 and Non-GAAP basic EPS was $1.11. As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $3.5 billion.

Company Outlook

Incyte is tightening its full year 2023 guidance for Jakafi net product revenues. The company continues to focus on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Incyte Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.