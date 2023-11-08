Assurant Inc (AIZ, Financial), a leading player in the insurance industry, has seen a significant uptick in its stock performance recently. With a market cap of $8.67 billion and a current stock price of $163.55, the company has witnessed a 1.40% gain over the past week and an impressive 11.25% surge over the past three months. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value of Assurant Inc stands at $182.91, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. This is consistent with the GF Valuation three months ago, which also suggested that the stock was modestly undervalued.

Introduction to Assurant Inc

Assurant Inc operates in the insurance industry, offering a range of property-casualty, health, employee benefit, and warranty insurance to a diverse client base of individuals and institutions. The company's business is segmented into Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment, which is the key revenue generator, provides mobile device solutions and extended service products for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances. It also offers vehicle protection and credit protection insurance products.

Profitability Analysis of Assurant Inc

Assurant Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 6/10, indicating a decent level of profitability in comparison to other companies in the industry. The company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC figures further substantiate this. The ROE (Return on Equity) of 7.97% is better than 45.08% of the companies in the industry. Similarly, the ROA (Return on Assets) of 1.05% and the ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 1.51% are better than 42.07% and 45.33% of the companies in the industry, respectively. Assurant Inc has also demonstrated consistent profitability over the past decade, with ten years of profitability, which is better than 99.79% of the companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects of Assurant Inc

Assurant Inc's Growth Rank is 7/10, suggesting a strong growth trajectory relative to its industry peers. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 6.80% and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 9.40% are better than 59.65% and 71.3% of the companies in the industry, respectively. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate over a 3-year to 5-year period is 3.93%, which is better than 44.23% of the companies in the industry. However, the company's 3-Year and 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rates of 3.50% and 0.70% are only better than 50.68% and 32.75% of the companies in the industry, respectively.

Top Holders of Assurant Inc Stock

The top three holders of Assurant Inc's stock are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 74,100 shares, accounting for 0.14% of the total shares. Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) holds 53,788 shares, representing 0.1% of the total shares. Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) holds 47,342 shares, making up 0.09% of the total shares.

Assurant Inc's Competitors

Assurant Inc faces competition from several companies within the insurance industry. The top three competitors based on market capitalization are Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN, Financial) with a market cap of $5.04 billion, First American Financial Corp (FAF, Financial) with a market cap of $5.29 billion, and Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF, Financial) with a market cap of $10.65 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Assurant Inc has demonstrated strong stock performance, profitability, and growth, making it a compelling choice for investors. Despite facing stiff competition, the company's consistent profitability and robust growth prospects suggest a promising future. However, investors should continue to monitor the company's performance and the market conditions to make informed investment decisions.

