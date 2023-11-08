Today, we delve into the financial landscape of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL, Financial), a leader in the global prestige beauty market. The Estee Lauder (EL) experienced a daily loss of 20.02% and a 3-month loss of 28.11%. Despite these losses, its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 2.78. The key question we aim to answer is: Is the stock significantly undervalued? In this comprehensive analysis, we will explore the company's financial strength, profitability, growth, and intrinsic value. Let's dive in.

Company Overview

The Estee Lauder is a dominant player in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care categories. Its top-selling brands include Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. With operations in over 150 countries, The Estee Lauder generates 26% of its revenue from the Americas, 43% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia Pacific. The company sells its products through various channels, including department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

At its current price of $103.07 per share, The Estee Lauder has a market cap of $36.90 billion, making it significantly undervalued according to the GF Value of $254.86.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given its current price, The Estee Lauder is believed to be significantly undervalued, which implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

