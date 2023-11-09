ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Reports 21% Revenue Growth and 64% Increase in Net Income for Q3 2023

Strong performance driven by operational focus and new customer onboarding

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Total revenue for Q3 2023 grew by 21% to $363 million
  • Net income of $38 million, a significant increase of 64% from the same period last year
  • Total EBITDA grew by a staggering 147% to $103 million
  • Company reiterates guidance for full-year 2023
Article's Main Image

ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW, Financial), a global leader in real-time payments software, announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 2, 2023. The company reported solid third-quarter results, with total revenue growing by 21% to $363 million, compared to the same period in 2022. The net income for the quarter was $38 million, a significant increase of 64% from $23 million last year.

Financial Highlights

The company's total recurring revenue grew by 10%, and total EBITDA saw a substantial increase of 147% to $103 million. The Bank segment showed encouraging trends with a 13% adjusted recurring revenue growth. The Biller segment also accelerated due to new customer onboarding and the company's interchange improvement program.

ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW, Financial) ended the quarter with $140 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $1 billion. The company did not repurchase any shares in the quarter and has $200 million available on the share repurchase authorization.

Company's Outlook

For the full year of 2023, the company expects revenue growth to be in the mid-single digits on a constant currency and divestiture-adjusted basis, or in the range of $1.436 billion to $1.466 billion. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $380 million to $395 million with net adjusted EBITDA margin expansion.

Key Financial Tables

ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW, Financial)'s balance sheet shows a healthy financial position with total assets of $3.254 billion as of September 30, 2023. The company's total liabilities stand at $2.043 billion, leaving a total stockholders equity of $1.211 billion.

The company's consolidated statement of operations shows a net income of $37.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The total revenues for the same period were $363 million.

ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong financial performance and operational efficiency, making it a noteworthy player in the real-time payments software industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ACI Worldwide Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.