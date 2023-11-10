Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is BILL Holdings Inc (BILL, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 61.18, recorded a loss of 31.62% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 47.09%. The stock's fair valuation is $345.18, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

Investment Risks Associated with BILL Holdings

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with BILL Holdings should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 1.32. These indicators suggest that BILL Holdings, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Snapshot: BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency.

Dissecting BILL Holdings's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of BILL Holdings's Altman Z-score reveals BILL Holdings's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating BILL Holdings's historical data, 2021: -0.04; 2022: -0.06; 2023: -0.09, we observe a declining trend in this ratio. This downward movement indicates BILL Holdings's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. Consequently, it exerts a negative impact on its Z-Score.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite the seemingly attractive valuation of BILL Holdings, the low Altman Z-Score and declining Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio suggest potential financial distress. Therefore, BILL Holdings might be a potential value trap, and investors should exercise caution.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.