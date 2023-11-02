On November 2, 2023, William Bowers, a director at Aflac Inc (AFL, Financial), sold 23,701 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 23,701 shares and made no purchases.

Aflac Inc is a Fortune 500 company, providing financial protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. When a policyholder or insured gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits promptly, for eligible claims, directly to the insured (unless assigned otherwise). For more than six decades, Aflac voluntary insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Aflac Inc were trading at $81.51, giving the company a market cap of $47.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 10.80, lower than the industry median of 11.39 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Aflac Inc is significantly overvalued. With a price of $81.51 and a GuruFocus Value of $56.41, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.44. This valuation is depicted in the following image:

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by this overvaluation. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio. Therefore, while the insider's recent sell-off is noteworthy, it should not be the sole factor considered when making investment decisions.

Investors should also consider other key financial indicators and the company's overall performance. As always, it's recommended to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

