On November 7, 2023, Nelnet Inc (NNI, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023, revealing a significant decline in net income and earnings per share compared to the same period in the previous year. The company reported a GAAP net income of $45.3 million, or $1.21 per share, a stark contrast to the $104.8 million, or $2.80 per share, reported in Q3 2022. When excluding derivative market value adjustments, net income for Q3 2023 was $42.9 million, or $1.15 per share, compared to $64.5 million, or $1.73 per share, in Q3 2022.

Performance and Challenges

Nelnet Inc (NNI, Financial) CEO Jeff Noordhoek commented on the company's performance, stating,

While Nelnet’s earnings are affected by the anticipated runoff of our legacy student loan portfolio, we continue to be pleased with the growth opportunities in our core fee-based businesses."

Segment Performance

The company faced challenges due to the runoff of its loan portfolio and a decrease in loan spread. Despite these challenges, Nelnet remains committed to supporting federal student loan borrowers, as evidenced by the increased call volume and web traffic following the resumption of loan payments post-pandemic.

The Asset Generation and Management (AGM) segment reported a decrease in net interest income to $51.5 million in Q3 2023 from $62.9 million in the same period a year ago. The average balance of loans outstanding also decreased, contributing to a lower AGM net income after tax of $30.8 million compared to $85.0 million in Q3 2022.

Nelnet Bank, on the other hand, showed positive results with a net income after tax of $1.7 million for Q3 2023, an improvement from $0.8 million in Q3 2022. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment reported a net income after tax of $18.6 million, up from $16.7 million in the prior year, benefiting from reduced operating expenses.

The Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segment saw an increase in revenue and net income after tax, with the latter reaching $16.8 million in Q3 2023, up from $14.1 million in Q3 2022. This was partly due to an increase in interest income resulting from higher interest rates.

Corporate Activities and Dividend Declaration

Corporate activities included a loss on the company's investment in ALLO Holdings LLC and a net loss after tax from GRNE Solar, which Nelnet acquired in July 2022. The company also recognized a decrease in net investment and interest income and took an impairment charge related to real estate leases.

Despite the mixed financial results, Nelnet's Board of Directors declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.28 per share, to be paid on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023.

Financial Statements Highlights

The condensed consolidated balance sheets showed a decrease in total assets from $19.6 billion as of September 30, 2022, to $17.2 billion as of September 30, 2023. Bonds and notes payable also decreased, reflecting the company's ongoing management of its debt portfolio.

In summary, Nelnet Inc (NNI, Financial) experienced a year-over-year decline in net income and EPS for the third quarter of 2023, largely due to the runoff of its student loan portfolio. However, the company's fee-based businesses continue to grow, and it remains committed to supporting borrowers and exploring growth opportunities.

