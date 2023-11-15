3rd-Quarter Contest: Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought

GuruFocus hosts a contest every quarter in which people can guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

The third-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick ONLY THREE stocks you think he purchased between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2023 and post them into the “comments” section below this article. Submissions with greater than or less than three guesses will be disqualified.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does NOT include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial). Further, it does not include additions to the Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY, Financial) stake as these trades were previously disclosed for the fourth quarter.

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian's highly rated book, “Invest Like a Guru.”

Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett's equity portfolio of third-quarter buys and sells on or around Nov. 15. We'll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the second quarter of 2023, Berkshire entered new positions in homebuilders D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI, Financial), NVR Inc. (NVR, Financial) and Lennar Corp. (LEN.B, Financial). It also added to its holdings of Occidental and Capital One Financial Corp. (COF, Financial).

On the sell side, the conglomerate divested of McKesson Corp. (MCK, Financial), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC, Financial) and Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS, Financial). It also curbed its investments in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI, Financial), Chevron Corp. (CVX, Financial), General Motors Co. (GM, Financial), Globe Life Inc. (GL, Financial) and several other stocks.

What did it do in the third quarter? You tell us.

For more inspiration, see Buffett's portfolio here.

Don't forget to add your guesses in the comments below.

Good luck!