Long-established in the Travel & Leisure industry, Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 0.7%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -28.63%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Carnival Corp.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Carnival Corp a GF Score of 64 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Carnival Corp's Business

Carnival Corp, with a market cap of $16.82 billion and sales of $20.04 billion, is the largest global cruise company, boasting an operating margin of 2.19%. Its portfolio spans across several renowned brands, including Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Additionally, Carnival owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. The company attracted about 13 million guests in 2019, prior to COVID-19, a level it aims to reach again in 2023.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Carnival Corp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. With an interest coverage ratio of 0.21, Carnival Corp is positioned worse than 97.05% of 577 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. This ratio, which is significantly below the preferred benchmark set by Benjamin Graham, highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt.

The company's Altman Z-Score is just 0.52, indicating a risk of financial distress, while the low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.09 suggests difficulties in managing debt levels. Furthermore, the high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.8, both of which are worse than the majority of peers in the industry, underscore the company's over-reliance on borrowing and vulnerability to market fluctuations.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Carnival Corp seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by an average of 30% per year over the past three years, underperforming 89.3% of 766 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. This decline in revenue may raise concerns in a fast-evolving market. Additionally, Carnival Corp's predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Next Steps

Considering Carnival Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. The company's challenges in managing debt, coupled with its lackluster growth prospects, paint a picture of a business that may struggle to return to its pre-pandemic glory. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering Carnival Corp as part of their portfolio.

