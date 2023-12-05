America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT) Reports Mixed Q2 2024 Results Amid Economic Challenges

Revenue Rises as Gross Margins Improve, But Net Losses Widen

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue increased by 2.8% to $361.6 million, despite a decrease in retail unit sales.
  • Gross margin improved to 34.3%, up from 32.1% in the same quarter last year.
  • Net loss per share was $4.30, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.48 in Q2 FY23.
  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average finance receivables rose to 7.2% from 5.8%.
Article's Main Image

On December 5, 2023, America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2023. The company faced a challenging economic landscape, marked by inflationary pressures and a dynamic automotive retail market.

Financial Performance Overview

America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT, Financial) reported a modest revenue increase of 2.8% to $361.6 million, primarily driven by a 23% increase in interest income and a 5.6% rise in the average retail sales price. However, retail unit sales saw a decline of 4.6%. The company's gross margin showed resilience, improving to 34.3% from 32.1% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Challenges and Adjustments

The company's net income took a hit, with a reported loss per share of $4.30, a stark contrast to the $0.48 diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. This was largely due to an increase in the allowance for credit losses to 26.04%, resulting in a significant EPS reduction after tax adjustments. The net charge-offs as a percentage of average finance receivables also increased to 7.2%, compared to 5.8% in the prior year's quarter.

Strategic Moves and Operational Highlights

Despite the setbacks, America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT, Financial) is making strategic moves to enhance its market presence, including a one-location acquisition expected to close in the third quarter. The company's President and CEO, Doug Campbell, emphasized the focus on delivering value and driving efficiencies, particularly in gross margin improvements. However, he also acknowledged the need for agility in cost structure management to navigate the current economic environment.

"Our second quarter results reflect the Car-Mart team’s commitment and focus on delivering value to our customers during a challenging economy. Revenue was up 2.8%, primarily due to interest income despite unit sales being down 4.6% during the quarter. The persistent inflationary environment impacted existing customers, which was evident in our credit losses. This required an increase in the allowance for credit losses which subsequently impacted the bottom line for the quarter. We believe these headwinds regarding credit loss are shorter-term in nature. The operational investments we’ve made are driving greater efficiencies in the business, one of which was gross margin, which was a bright spot during the quarter. However, we are equally focused on being more agile regarding our cost structure to effectively navigate this environment. We believe this will leave our consumer and our Company well-positioned for success in the long term." - Doug Campbell, President and CEO, America’s Car-Mart

Financial Statement Summaries

The balance sheet reflects a mixed picture, with total assets at $1.487 billion as of October 31, 2023, compared to $1.301 billion the previous year. The company's equity stood at $476.6 million, a slight decrease from $492.3 million. Cash and cash equivalents were reported at $4.3 million, with a notable increase in restricted cash from collections on auto finance receivables to $90.2 million.

The cash flow statement indicates operational challenges, with net cash used in operating activities totaling $(76.1) million for the six months ended October 31, 2023. However, the company managed to provide net cash through financing activities amounting to $104.2 million during the same period.

Looking Ahead

America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT, Financial) is actively managing its credit losses and underwriting processes to adapt to the evolving economic conditions. The company's strategic acquisitions and cost management initiatives are aimed at strengthening its position for long-term success. As the automotive retail landscape continues to shift, America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT) is poised to navigate through these challenges with a focus on operational efficiency and customer value.

For a detailed analysis of America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT, Financial)'s financial results, investors and interested parties can access the full earnings report and conference call transcript on the company's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from America's Car-Mart Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.