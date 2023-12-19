```html

Value investors are perpetually in search of stocks trading below their intrinsic worth. Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial), with its current price of $17.63, has recently piqued interest with a 3-month increase of 13.86%. The stock has a GF Value of $32.56, suggesting it may be undervalued. Yet, a single-day loss of 2.65% raises questions about its stability and whether it could be a value trap.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that aims to determine the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow. Adjustments are made based on the company's past performance and growth, along with future business projections. The GF Value Line suggests a fair trading value for the stock, with the expectation that its price will fluctuate around this line. A stock significantly above this line might be overvalued, while one below could indicate a higher future return.

However, Carnival's low Altman Z-score of 0.62, coupled with a five-year decline in revenues and earnings, prompts a deeper analysis. These indicators may suggest that Carnival, despite its apparent undervaluation, could be a value trap, necessitating meticulous due diligence from investors.

Decoding Financial Health Scores

The Altman Z-score is a financial model developed by Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, predicting a company's likelihood of bankruptcy within two years. It combines five financial ratios into a final score, where below 1.8 indicates high financial distress, and above 3 suggests low risk. Carnival's Z-score, significantly below the threshold, is a red flag for potential investors.

Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial): A Brief Overview

Carnival is the world's largest cruise operator, boasting a fleet of 90 ships under various prestigious brands. In 2019, before the pandemic, it attracted around 13 million guests. With a market capitalization of $23 billion and sales of $20 billion, Carnival has a global footprint. However, its operating margin of 2.19 and ROIC of 0.82, against a WACC of 11.28, suggest financial challenges, especially when considering its current stock price in relation to the GF Value.

The Concerning Altman Z-Score

Analyzing Carnival's financial ratios reveals a troubling trend. The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio has been in decline over the past three years: 2021: 0.17, 2022: 0.04, 2023: 0.01. This indicates Carnival's decreasing ability to reinvest or manage debt, adversely affecting its Altman Z-Score and signaling potential financial distress.

Warning Signs in Revenue and Earnings

Carnival's revenue per share has seen a downward trajectory over the last five years, with figures such as $29.52 in 2019 dropping to $15.37 in 2023. The 5-year revenue growth rate stands at a negative 32.8%. These declining revenues could be attributed to reduced demand or increased competition, both of which are significant concerns for the company's future.

Assessing Earnings Growth

Despite a favorable price-to-fair-value ratio, Carnival's declining revenues and earnings overshadow its investment appeal. Fundamentals need to be robust or improving for a low price to indicate a true opportunity. Without a clear strategy for recovery, Carnival's performance may continue to falter, potentially making its current valuation a value trap rather than an opportunity.

Conclusion: Navigating the Waters of Value Investing

Carnival's financial indicators, such as the alarming Altman Z-score and declining revenue, suggest that the company may be sailing into a value trap. While the stock appears undervalued, these underlying issues could capsize future returns. Investors should weigh these risks carefully and consider whether Carnival's current price is a discount or a distress signal.

GuruFocus Premium members can search for stocks with high Altman Z-Scores using the Walter Schloss Screen. For stocks with solid revenue and earnings growth, the Peter Lynch Growth with Low Valuation Screener is also available.

