What's Driving Gildan Activewear Inc's Surprising 19% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price over recent periods. With a current market capitalization of $5.85 billion, the stock is trading at $33.94. Over the past week, Gildan's shares have seen an 8.32% loss, yet when zooming out to the past three months, the stock has gained an impressive 18.87%. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the GF Value of Gildan is currently $37.05, slightly down from the past GF Value of $37.27. This shift in GF Value indicates that the stock has moved from being significantly undervalued to fairly valued in the eyes of the market.

Understanding Gildan Activewear's Business

Gildan Activewear Inc, a key player in the manufacturing of apparel and accessories, is known for its vertical integration, designing, and manufacturing basic apparel. The company's product range includes T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery, primarily sold as blank items for printwear markets. Gildan's brands, such as American Apparel and Comfort Colors, are distributed through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. With a strong presence in the U.S. market, Gildan has expanded its manufacturing footprint to include facilities in Latin America and Bangladesh. 1734940215308513280.png

Profitability Insights

Gildan's financial health is robust, as reflected in its Profitability Rank of 7/10. The company's operating margin stands at a strong 18.03%, outperforming 91.92% of 1,040 companies in the industry. Its return on equity (ROE) is an impressive 24.22%, higher than 90.77% of its peers. Additionally, Gildan's return on assets (ROA) and return on invested capital (ROIC) are 13.08% and 17.96%, respectively, both of which are better than over 91% of companies in the sector. These figures underscore Gildan's efficiency in generating profits from its assets and equity, maintaining profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Trajectory and Outlook

Despite a modest Growth Rank of 3/10, Gildan has shown consistent growth in revenue and earnings per share (EPS). The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 9.60%, and its 5-year rate is 5.40%, both surpassing more than two-thirds of the industry. The future 3 to 5-year estimated total revenue growth rate is projected at 2.98%, which is better than 30.77% of the industry. Moreover, the 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is a robust 24.60%, indicating strong earnings growth. These growth metrics suggest that Gildan is on a positive trajectory, albeit with a cautious outlook for future revenue expansion.

Shareholder Influence and Holdings

Significant shareholders have a considerable impact on a company's stock performance. Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest stake in Gildan with 10,996,538 shares, accounting for 6.39% of the company. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) follow with 0.08% and 0.06% shareholdings, respectively. The confidence of these prominent investors may signal a positive sentiment towards Gildan's market position and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Gildan Activewear Inc stands out in terms of market capitalization. Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSX:GOOS, Financial) has a market cap of $1.15 billion, while iFabric Corp (TSX:IFA, Financial) and Unisync Corp (TSX:UNI, Financial) have market caps of $28.105 million and $18.195 million, respectively. Gildan's significantly larger size may offer it competitive advantages in economies of scale and market influence, but it also means the company must navigate the challenges of maintaining growth and profitability at a larger scale.

Conclusion: Gildan's Market Position and Future Prospects

In conclusion, Gildan Activewear Inc's recent stock performance reflects a complex interplay of market dynamics and company-specific factors. While the short-term saw a price decline, the three-month perspective showcases a strong gain, aligning with the company's fair valuation according to GF Value. Gildan's profitability and growth metrics indicate a company that is efficiently managing its resources and has potential for continued earnings growth. The influence of significant shareholders and the company's competitive market position further reinforce the positive outlook for Gildan, although it must remain vigilant in a rapidly changing apparel industry. Investors should continue to monitor these factors to make informed decisions about Gildan's stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.