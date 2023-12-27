Unveiling The Estee Lauder (EL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Intrinsic Worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) in the Beauty Industry

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL, Financial) recently reported a daily gain of 4.3%, yet it has experienced a 3-month loss of -1.27%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.52, investors are keen to understand whether the stock is significantly undervalued. This article delves into a detailed valuation analysis to uncover the answer and encourages readers to explore the financial intricacies of The Estee Lauder (EL).

Company Introduction

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL, Financial) leads the global prestige beauty market, with a diverse portfolio in skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care. The company's brands, such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, and M.A.C, have a strong presence in over 150 countries. Despite its current stock price of $149.02, the GF Value suggests a fair value of $243.25, indicating that the stock may be significantly undervalued. This discrepancy sets the stage for an in-depth valuation analysis.

1737268342718263296.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line indicates the fair trading value of the stock. When a stock's price lies significantly below the GF Value Line, it suggests potential for higher future returns. Currently, The Estee Lauder (EL, Financial) appears significantly undervalued, with a price far below the GF Value Line, implying that its long-term stock return could outpace its business growth.

1737268319725088768.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid permanent capital loss. The Estee Lauder's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31 ranks below 60.39% of peers in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Despite this, its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10, reflecting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

A consistent track record of profitability offers investors a safer bet. The Estee Lauder has been profitable for 10 years, with a revenue of $15.50 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.52 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin of 7.79% stands above 64.68% of its industry counterparts, earning a profitability rank of 9 out of 10.

Growth is a pivotal factor in valuation. Although The Estee Lauder's 3-year average revenue growth rate is below 58.79% of the industry, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 10.2% is quite competitive, indicating the company's ability to create shareholder value through profitable growth.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) helps assess a company's value creation. The Estee Lauder's ROIC of 5.63 is currently below its WACC of 8.96, suggesting that it may not be generating sufficient returns on its investments.

Conclusion

Overall, The Estee Lauder (EL, Financial) stock exhibits signs of being significantly undervalued. The company maintains a fair financial condition and strong profitability. Its growth is promising compared to many of its industry peers. To gain a deeper understanding of The Estee Lauder's financial health, interested parties can review its 30-Year Financials here.

For those seeking high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.