What's Driving Steelcase Inc's Surprising 45% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Steelcase Inc (SCS, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with a notable 45.46% gain in its stock price over the past three months. As of December 20, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $1.52 billion, with the current stock price at $13.36. This recent performance marks a significant turnaround from the previous quarter, where the stock was considered a possible value trap. The current GF Value of $12.87 suggests that Steelcase is now fairly valued, a positive shift from the past GF Value of $13.28.

Understanding Steelcase Inc's Business

Steelcase Inc, a key player in the industrial products industry, specializes in furniture solutions and operates primarily in the United States, with additional operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product offerings are diverse, including architecture, furniture, and technology products for a variety of sectors such as corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail. The majority of Steelcase's revenue is generated from the Americas segment, which is a testament to its strong market presence in the region. 1737492245076045824.png

Steelcase's Profitability in Focus

Steelcase's financial health is reflected in its Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a robust position within the industry. The company's operating margin stands at 3.82%, which is commendable compared to its peers. Additionally, Steelcase's return on equity (ROE) of 6.81%, return on assets (ROA) of 2.53%, and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 4.80% further demonstrate its ability to manage resources effectively. Notably, Steelcase has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.96% of companies in the industry. 1737492264088825856.png

Growth Trajectory and Challenges

Despite its strong profitability, Steelcase's Growth Rank is a modest 3/10. The company has experienced a 3-year revenue growth rate per share of -3.30% and a 5-year rate of -1.30%. However, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is a slight 0.12%. The 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates have been concerning at -38.10% and -37.50%, respectively. Nonetheless, the future EPS growth rate is projected at a more optimistic 10.00%. These figures suggest that while Steelcase has faced growth challenges, there may be potential for improvement on the horizon. 1737492282048835584.png

Influential Shareholders in Steelcase

Steelcase's shareholder composition includes notable investors such as Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), who holds a significant 8.65% stake with 9,870,043 shares. Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) also have holdings in the company, albeit much smaller at 0.04% and 0.01%, respectively. The involvement of these investors could signal confidence in the company's long-term prospects and may influence its strategic direction.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Steelcase holds its ground with a market cap of $1.52 billion. HNI Corp (HNI, Financial) leads the pack with a market cap of $1.94 billion, while Ennis Inc (EBF, Financial) and ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO, Financial) follow with market caps of $563.533 million and $535.381 million, respectively. This positioning within the industry highlights Steelcase's significant role in the industrial products sector.

Conclusion: Assessing Steelcase's Market Position

In summary, Steelcase Inc's recent stock performance has been impressive, with a 45.46% gain over the past three months. The company's current valuation indicates that it is fairly priced, and its profitability metrics are strong. However, growth remains an area for potential improvement. The presence of influential shareholders and Steelcase's competitive market cap relative to its peers suggest that the company is well-positioned within the industry. Investors will be watching closely to see if Steelcase can capitalize on its strengths and address its growth challenges to maintain its upward trajectory.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.