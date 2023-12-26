On December 26, 2023, Scott Darling, the Chief Legal Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial), sold 7,328 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 34,995 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Upstart Holdings Inc is a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform that partners with banks and credit unions to provide consumer loans using non-traditional variables, such as education and employment, to predict creditworthiness. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it with its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners.

The insider transaction history for Upstart Holdings Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with a total of 1 insider buy and 72 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Upstart Holdings Inc were trading at $45.12, giving the company a market cap of $3.756 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.55, indicating that Upstart Holdings Inc is significantly overvalued according to its GF Value of $29.15.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

