First BanCorp (FBP) Reports Mixed Results Amid Economic Challenges

Q4 and Full-Year Earnings Highlighted by Solid Loan Growth and Robust Capital Ratios

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: Q4 net income of $79.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share; full-year net income of $302.9 million, or $1.71 per diluted share.
  • Return on Average Assets: 1.70% for Q4, a slight decrease from 1.72% in Q3; annual return improved to 1.62% from 1.57%.
  • Net Interest Income: Decreased to $196.7 million in Q4 from $199.7 million in Q3; net interest margin remained flat at 4.14%.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Increased to $18.8 million in Q4, up from $4.4 million in Q3, due to higher charge-offs and loan volume growth.
  • Non-Interest Income: Rose to $33.6 million in Q4, aided by a $3.0 million gain on the sale of a banking premise.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Worsened to 54.98% in Q4 from 50.71% in Q3, impacted by an FDIC special assessment.
  • Loan Portfolio: Grew by $233.0 million to $12.2 billion as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On January 24, 2024, First BanCorp (FBP, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a financial holding entity operating primarily through its Consumer (Retail) Banking segment, faced a challenging economic environment yet managed to report solid loan growth and maintain strong capital ratios.

1750224220119527424.png

Performance and Challenges

FBP's net income for Q4 2023 was $79.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, a slight decrease from the $82.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, reported in the previous quarter. The annual net income for 2023 was $302.9 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $305.1 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, in the previous year. The inclusion of a one-time FDIC special assessment expense impacted the net income for both the quarter and the year.

The company's return on average assets (ROAA) experienced a slight dip in Q4 to 1.70% from 1.72% in Q3, while the annual ROAA improved to 1.62% from 1.57%. The net interest income saw a decrease in Q4 due to an increase in interest expense and a reduction in average interest-earning assets, although the net interest margin remained relatively stable.

FBP's provision for credit losses increased significantly in Q4, attributed to higher charge-off levels and loan volume growth across all classes. Non-interest income saw an increase, mainly due to a gain on the sale of a banking premise. However, non-interest expenses also rose, largely due to the FDIC special assessment, resulting in a less favorable efficiency ratio.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, FBP achieved a robust loan growth, with total loans increasing by $233.0 million to $12.2 billion as of December 31, 2023. This growth was primarily driven by commercial and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, particularly auto loans and finance leases. The company also returned approximately $300 million to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends, demonstrating a strong commitment to shareholder returns.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics such as the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment decreased slightly to 2.15% as of December 31, 2023, from 2.21% as of September 30, 2023. Non-performing assets decreased by $4.3 million to $125.9 million, mainly driven by the commercial and construction loan portfolios.

"We closed an unprecedented and challenging year for the banking industry with another quarter of strong financial performance and solid loan growth for our franchise," said Aurelio Alemán, President and CEO of First BanCorp.

Alemán highlighted the company's strategic initiatives, including digital banking user growth and infrastructure enhancements, and expressed confidence in the economic prospects of their primary market.

Analysis of Company's Performance

FBP's performance in Q4 and the full year of 2023 reflects resilience in the face of economic headwinds. The company's ability to grow its loan portfolio and maintain strong capital ratios is commendable. However, the increased provision for credit losses and the rise in non-interest expenses due to the FDIC special assessment are areas of concern that investors should monitor.

For a detailed analysis of First BanCorp's financial results, including comprehensive financial tables and metrics, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First BanCorp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.