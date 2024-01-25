On January 25, 2024, Scott Darling, Chief Legal Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial), sold 2,952 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $36.02 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $106,287.04.

Upstart Holdings Inc is a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform that partners with banks and credit unions to provide consumer loans using non-traditional variables, such as education and employment, to predict creditworthiness. The company's AI lending platform aggregates consumer demand for high-quality loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 38,619 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 74 insider sells for Upstart Holdings Inc.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Upstart Holdings Inc had a market capitalization of $2.774 billion. The stock's price on the day of the sale was $36.02, which aligns with the company's current market cap.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.21, indicating that Upstart Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $29.89. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at Upstart Holdings Inc could be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.