4th-Quarter Buffett Contest: Guess Which Stocks the Guru Bought

GuruFocus hosts a contest every quarter in which people can guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does NOT include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial). Further, it does not include additions to the Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY, Financial) stake as these trades were previously disclosed. Further, the increased bet on Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA, Financial) (LSXMK, Financial) is more recent, so it will not count toward the fourth quarter either.

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian's highly rated book, “Invest Like a Guru.”

Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett's equity portfolio of fourth-quarter buys and sells on or around Feb. 15. We'll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the third quarter of 2023, Berkshire entered new positions in Class A shares of Liberty Live Group (LLYVA, Financial), Siriux XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI, Financial) and Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc. (BATRK, Financial). It also added to its holding of Liberty Live's Class C stock (LLYVK, Financial).

On the sell side, the conglomerate divested General Motors Co. (GM, Financial), Celanese Corp. (CE, Financial), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial) and several other stocks. Among the positions reduced were HP Inc. (HPQ, Financial), Markel Group Inc. (MKL, Financial) and Globe Life Inc. (GL, Financial).

