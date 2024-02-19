Richard Pzena Adjusts Position in CNO Financial Group Inc

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Recent Transaction Overview

Pzena Investment Management, LLC, led by value investing stalwart Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), has recently made a notable adjustment to its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO, Financial). On December 31, 2023, the firm reduced its stake in CNO by 271,906 shares, resulting in a 3.75% decrease in its position. This transaction had a minor impact of -0.03% on the portfolio, with the trade executed at a price of $27.9 per share. Following the trade, Pzena Investment Management holds a total of 6,982,684 shares in CNO, which represents 0.84% of their portfolio and 6.20% of the company's shares outstanding.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment Profile

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), the founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Pzena Investment Management, LLC, has been a prominent figure in the investment community since establishing the firm in 1995. With a BS from the Wharton School and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania, Pzena's investment philosophy centers on identifying undervalued companies based on their long-term earnings power. The firm's approach involves purchasing shares in fundamentally sound businesses at low prices, often during periods of temporary setbacks. Pzena Investment Management oversees an equity portfolio worth $26.6 billion, with top holdings in sectors such as Financial Services and Technology, including Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH, Financial), Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial), and others. 1757012745070473216.png

Insight into CNO Financial Group Inc

CNO Financial Group Inc, an insurance holding company, caters to middle-income American consumers through a variety of channels, including exclusive agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. With a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, CNO operates through segments such as annuity, health, and life insurance, with health product lines generating the most revenue. The company's stock is currently trading at $27.23, slightly below the trade price, and is deemed "Fairly Valued" with a GF Value of $26.99. CNO's financial metrics reveal a PE Ratio of 11.30, indicating profitability, and a GF Score of 78/100, suggesting a likely average performance. 1757012726531649536.png

Trade Impact Analysis

The recent trade by Pzena Investment Management has slightly reduced the firm's exposure to CNO Financial Group Inc, yet the company remains a significant holding within their portfolio. The trade's impact on the portfolio was minimal, and the position size in CNO still reflects a substantial investment by the firm. The share change represents a strategic adjustment rather than a major shift in Pzena's confidence in CNO's value proposition.

Market Valuation and Stock Performance

CNO Financial Group Inc's current market valuation aligns closely with its GF Value, indicating that the stock is fairly priced. The trade price of $27.9 is just above the GF Value of $26.99, with a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.01. Since the transaction, the stock has experienced a slight decline of -2.4%, and its year-to-date performance shows a decrease of -2.85%. However, since its IPO, CNO's stock price has appreciated by 36.15%.

Company Performance and Rankings

CNO Financial Group Inc boasts a GF Score of 78/100, reflecting potential for average performance. The company's financial strength, as indicated by its Financial Strength rank of 4/10, and interest coverage rank of 271, could be areas for improvement. However, CNO's Profitability Rank and Growth Rank both stand at a solid 6/10. The company's GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are 5/10 and 10/10, respectively, indicating a balanced valuation and strong price momentum.

Sector Positioning and Peer Holdings

CNO Financial Group Inc fits well within Pzena Investment Management's top sector preferences, aligning with the firm's focus on Financial Services. Other notable gurus holding shares in CNO include HOTCHKIS & WILEY, Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio), and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, demonstrating the stock's appeal among value investors.

Concluding Thoughts

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent trade in CNO Financial Group Inc reflects a minor adjustment in the firm's portfolio, consistent with its value investing strategy. The stock's fair valuation and solid financial rankings suggest that CNO remains a viable investment for those seeking value opportunities. As Pzena Investment Management continues to navigate the market, its moves are closely watched by value investors for insights into potential investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.