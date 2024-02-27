Morning Brew: Capital One Acquires Discover in $35.3B Deal as Market Eyes Nvidia's Earnings

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Capital One Financial (COF, Financial) has announced a significant move in the financial sector with its agreement to acquire Discover Financial Services (DFS, Financial) for $35.3B. This merger is set to create a powerhouse in the global payments and credit card space, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape against Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and American Express (AXP). The deal, which is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025, will likely face rigorous antitrust and regulatory scrutiny. Discover's stock saw a pre-market jump of approximately 13%, while Capital One's shares experienced a slight dip.

Meanwhile, Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) is gearing up to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results, with Wall Street firms anticipating a "beat and raise" outcome. The focus is on the company's data center AI-driven spending, which is crucial for the GPU market, especially as generative AI applications increasingly rely on Nvidia's technology. Analysts expect Nvidia to earn $4.63 per share on $20.54B in revenue, with the earnings seen as a key indicator for the tech industry and broader market trends.

In other news, Super Micro Computer's (SMCI, Financial) stock price target has been raised by Rosenblatt from $700 to $1,300 due to the company's strong momentum in AI computing and expected market share gains. The adoption of liquid cooling technology is highlighted as a significant factor for Super Micro's growth, especially in the enterprise sector.

Truist Financial (TFC, Financial) has reached an agreement to sell its remaining stake in its insurance business to an investor group led by Stone Point Capital and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, valuing the business at $15.5B. This transaction is expected to enhance Truist's capital ratio and tangible book value per share, with a variety of options being considered for the proceeds from the sale.

Intel (INTC, Financial) is on track with its manufacturing plant in Chandler, Arizona, which is expected to become fully operational this year. The plant's progress is seen as a positive sign for Intel's future manufacturing capabilities, with potential funding from the CHIPs Act being a topic of interest.

Walmart (WMT, Financial) has declared a quarterly dividend increase of 9.2%, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and growth prospects. Additionally, Walmart confirmed its acquisition of Vizio (VZIO) for approximately $2.3B, aiming to enhance its in-home entertainment offerings and advertising capabilities.

The Hershey Company (HSY, Financial) has reaffirmed its full-year financial expectations, projecting net sales growth of 2% to 3% and flat adjusted EPS growth. Management will discuss strategies for sustainable, profitable growth at the 2024 CAGNY Conference.

Home Depot (HD, Financial) has announced a 7.7% increase in its quarterly dividend, signaling strong financial health and commitment to shareholder returns. The company's performance and strategic initiatives continue to be closely watched by investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA, Financial) has priced an underwritten offering of its common stock, expecting to raise approximately $211M in gross proceeds. This move is part of the company's efforts to fund its operations and research endeavors.

Finally, a cargo vessel was forced to evacuate its crew after being targeted by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. This incident marks the first evacuation due to the militant group's missile attacks and underscores the ongoing geopolitical risks in the region.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.