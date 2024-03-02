Director Arthur Collins Sells 3,000 Shares of Aflac Inc (AFL)

Arthur Collins, a director at Aflac Inc (AFL, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares in the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Aflac Inc is known for providing supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through its subsidiaries, offering a range of insurance policies which include accident, short-term disability, critical illness, life insurance, and other types of coverage that help protect individuals and families.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for insiders at Aflac Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 23 insider sells and only 2 insider buys during this period.

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Aflac Inc were priced at $79.73, resulting in a market capitalization of $46,397.240 million.

The price-earnings ratio of Aflac Inc stands at 10.38, which is below the industry median of 12.18 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Aflac Inc's stock, with a trading price of $79.73 and a GuruFocus Value of $56.95, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

