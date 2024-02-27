Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Interactive Segment and Hardware Sales Propel Revenue Growth

Interactive Segment and Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales Drive 31% Revenue Increase

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported a 31% increase to $97.5 million, with significant contributions from the Interactive segment and Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $26.7 million, with a margin of 27%, or 36% excluding Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales.
  • Net Income: Declined to $3.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 121,847 shares, totaling approximately 1.2 million shares since the Share Repurchase Program began in May 2022.
  • Strategic Partnerships: Unveiled Hybrid Dealer and entered into an agreement with the NBA to develop NBA-themed Virtual Sports games.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, a leading gaming technology provider, operates through segments including Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure, with the Gaming segment being the largest revenue contributor.

1762607111671541760.png

The quarter saw a significant revenue increase of 31% to $97.5 million, bolstered by the Interactive segment and Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales. The company's strategic focus on high-margin, scalable digital business is evident in the 58% contribution of Adjusted EBITDA from the digital business year to date, compared to 50% in the prior year period.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was reported at $26.7 million, with a margin of 27%. Excluding Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales, the margin was a robust 36%. However, net income saw a significant decline to $3.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, from $9.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share in the prior year. This decrease was attributed to the timing of one-time sales and a ransomware attack that impacted results. The company's restatement of previously issued financial statements had a minimal impact on Adjusted EBITDA, with a less than 1% decrease for the full year 2022.

Strategic Developments and Outlook

Inspired Entertainment's digital business, particularly the Interactive segment, demonstrated strong performance with a 28% revenue increase and a 55% Adjusted EBITDA increase year-over-year on a constant currency basis. The company unveiled Hybrid Dealer, a new iGaming product, and entered into an agreement with the NBA to develop themed Virtual Sports games. These strategic moves are expected to contribute to the company's growth trajectory.

Despite the challenges faced, Inspired Entertainment remains optimistic about its digital growth dynamics and the resilience of its land-based business. The company's omni-channel strategy, combining high-margin digital businesses with steady land-based operations, positions it well for future growth.

Segment Financial Results

The company's Gaming segment, excluding Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales, saw a 7% decrease in revenue, while the Virtual Sports segment experienced a 7% decline. The Interactive segment, however, reported a 38% increase in revenue. The Leisure segment saw a modest 4% increase.

Overall, the company's financial achievements, including the share repurchase program and strategic partnerships, underscore its commitment to delivering value to shareholders and enhancing its market position in the gaming technology industry.

For a detailed analysis of Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE, Financial)'s financial performance and future outlook, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Inspired Entertainment Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.