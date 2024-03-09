Global Markets Weekly: A Comprehensive Overview of Financial Markets Around the World

Summary
  • Global Markets Weekly
Article's Main Image

United States: A Mixed Bag of Economic Indicators

  • Major stock indexes like the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 reached record highs, marking a strong start to the year.
  • The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 2.8% year-over-year in January, aligning with expectations and soothing inflation worries.
  • Manufacturing activity dipped in February, with the ISM's manufacturing index falling to 47.8 from January's 18-month high of 49.1.
  • February saw a significant jump in personal incomes by 1.0%, the largest increase in a year, alongside a modest rise in durable goods orders.
  • The investment-grade corporate bond market experienced record issuance in February, surpassing USD 150 billion.

Market Indexes Changes

  • DJIA: 39,087.38 (-44.15 week, +3.71% YTD)
  • S&P 500: 5,137.08 (+48.28 week, +7.70% YTD)
  • Nasdaq Composite: 16,274.94 (+278.12 week, +8.42% YTD)
  • S&P MidCap 400: 2,910.66 (+52.64 week, +4.64% YTD)
  • Russell 2000: 2,076.39 (+59.71 week, +2.43% YTD)

Europe: Inflation Concerns and Economic Sentiment

  • The STOXX Europe 600 Index remained near record highs despite mixed performance across major stock indexes.
  • Inflation rates in the eurozone and Germany slowed less than expected, raising concerns over the European Central Bank's future interest rate decisions.
  • Economic sentiment in the eurozone declined unexpectedly to 95.4 in February.
  • The UK housing market showed signs of pickup, with the Nationwide Building Society's house price index rising both sequentially and year-over-year.

Japan: Strong Stock Performance Amid Economic Indicators

  • Japanese stocks, including the Nikkei 225 and TOPIX, saw significant gains, with the Nikkei reaching a new record high.
  • Consumer inflation slowed to 2.0% year-over-year in January, while manufacturing conditions deteriorated further in February.
  • The Bank of Japan maintained its accommodative monetary policy stance, emphasizing the need for wage growth alongside price increases.

China: Mixed Economic Data and Property Market Concerns

  • Chinese stocks rose on hopes for increased monetary easing measures to stimulate growth.
  • Manufacturing activity remained in contraction, while the nonmanufacturing PMI indicated expansion.
  • The property sector continued to struggle, with significant declines in new home sales by top developers.

Other Key Markets: Hungary and Brazil

  • Hungary's central bank accelerated interest rate cuts, reducing the main policy rate from 10.00% to 9.00%.
  • Brazil's mid-month inflation report for February showed a slight decrease in inflation, supporting the continuation of the disinflation trend.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
