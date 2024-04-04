Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), a financial technology company offering payment platforms that increase purchasing power for consumers by providing interest-free installment plans at online stores and in-store locations, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Operating Officer, Amin Sabzivand, sold 2,000 shares of the company on March 26, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $81.15 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $162,300. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,400 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction further adds to the insider selling trend observed at the company. The insider transaction history for Sezzle Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 9 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during this period. On the valuation front, Sezzle Inc's shares were trading at $81.15 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $521.575 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 74.00, which is significantly above both the industry median of 13.97 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value calculation, Sezzle Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.63, with a GF Value of $49.65. This indicates that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors and market watchers, the insider selling activity, coupled with the current valuation metrics, may provide insights into the stock's performance and the insider's perspective on the company's value.

