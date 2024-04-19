Steven Romick's Strategic Exits and New Positions in Q1 2024, Highlighting AIG's Departure

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insights into FPA Crescent Fund's Latest Portfolio Adjustments

Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned portfolio manager at FPA, has revealed his investment strategy for the first quarter of 2024 through the latest N-PORT filing. With a history dating back to 1996 at FPA and prior roles including Chairman of Crescent Management and a consulting security analyst, Romick brings a wealth of experience to the table. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Education from Northwestern University. The FPA Crescent Fund, known for its long and short equity positions, seeks value across a company's capital structure, focusing on undervalued stocks and bonds that are out of favor with the consensus. The fund's approach is rooted in absolute value investing, aligning interests with clients, a broad mandate, and a long-term focus, often accepting short-term underperformance for future success.

1778800370743668736.png

Summary of New Buys

Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio with 5 new stocks in the first quarter of 2024, including:

  • PowerUp Acquisition Corp (PWUP, Financial), purchasing 46,911 shares, which now comprise 0.01% of the portfolio, valued at $517,430.
  • Brand Engagement Network Inc (BNAIW, Financial), acquiring 173,528 shares, with an approximate total value of $20,840.
  • Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQW, Financial), adding 414,327 shares, with a total value of $460.

Key Position Increases

Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) also bolstered his stakes in 6 stocks, with significant increases in:

  • NCR Atleos Corp (NATL, Financial), adding 714,428 shares for a total of 1,942,412 shares, marking a 58.18% increase in share count and a 0.22% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $38,362,640.
  • JDE Peets NV (XAMS:JDEP, Financial), with an additional 424,332 shares, bringing the total to 4,466,022 shares, a 10.5% increase in share count, valued at €93,762,850.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In a notable move, Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) exited 10 holdings, including:

  • American International Group Inc (AIG, Financial), selling all 612,610 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.69%.
  • Heidelberg Materials AG (XTER:HEI, Financial), liquidating all 11,179 shares, with a -0.02% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Portfolio adjustments also included reductions in 14 stocks, with the most significant being:

  • Dell Technologies Inc (DELL, Financial), reduced by 444,102 shares, leading to a -51.48% decrease in shares and a -0.57% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $93.3 during the quarter and has returned 52.65% over the past 3 months and 58.25% year-to-date.
  • Holcim Ltd (XSWX:HOLN, Financial), cut by 238,023 shares, resulting in a -5.75% reduction in shares and a -0.31% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of CHF 69.89 during the quarter and has returned 22.53% over the past 3 months and 19.27% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 78 stocks. The top holdings included 5.61% in Holcim Ltd (XSWX:HOLN), 5.3% in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), 5.09% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), 4.88% in Comcast Corp (CMCSA, Financial), and 4.55% in Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial). The investments span across all 11 industries, with a focus on Communication Services, Technology, Financial Services, Basic Materials, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Consumer Defensive, Energy, Real Estate, Utilities, and Healthcare.

1778800410807660544.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.