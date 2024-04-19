Insights into FPA Crescent Fund's Latest Portfolio Adjustments

Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned portfolio manager at FPA, has revealed his investment strategy for the first quarter of 2024 through the latest N-PORT filing. With a history dating back to 1996 at FPA and prior roles including Chairman of Crescent Management and a consulting security analyst, Romick brings a wealth of experience to the table. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Education from Northwestern University. The FPA Crescent Fund, known for its long and short equity positions, seeks value across a company's capital structure, focusing on undervalued stocks and bonds that are out of favor with the consensus. The fund's approach is rooted in absolute value investing, aligning interests with clients, a broad mandate, and a long-term focus, often accepting short-term underperformance for future success.

Summary of New Buys

Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio with 5 new stocks in the first quarter of 2024, including:

PowerUp Acquisition Corp (PWUP, Financial), purchasing 46,911 shares, which now comprise 0.01% of the portfolio, valued at $517,430.

Brand Engagement Network Inc (BNAIW, Financial), acquiring 173,528 shares, with an approximate total value of $20,840.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQW, Financial), adding 414,327 shares, with a total value of $460.

Key Position Increases

Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) also bolstered his stakes in 6 stocks, with significant increases in:

NCR Atleos Corp (NATL, Financial), adding 714,428 shares for a total of 1,942,412 shares, marking a 58.18% increase in share count and a 0.22% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $38,362,640.

JDE Peets NV (XAMS:JDEP, Financial), with an additional 424,332 shares, bringing the total to 4,466,022 shares, a 10.5% increase in share count, valued at €93,762,850.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In a notable move, Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) exited 10 holdings, including:

American International Group Inc (AIG, Financial), selling all 612,610 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.69%.

Heidelberg Materials AG (XTER:HEI, Financial), liquidating all 11,179 shares, with a -0.02% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Portfolio adjustments also included reductions in 14 stocks, with the most significant being:

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL, Financial), reduced by 444,102 shares, leading to a -51.48% decrease in shares and a -0.57% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $93.3 during the quarter and has returned 52.65% over the past 3 months and 58.25% year-to-date.

Holcim Ltd (XSWX:HOLN, Financial), cut by 238,023 shares, resulting in a -5.75% reduction in shares and a -0.31% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of CHF 69.89 during the quarter and has returned 22.53% over the past 3 months and 19.27% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 78 stocks. The top holdings included 5.61% in Holcim Ltd (XSWX:HOLN), 5.3% in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), 5.09% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), 4.88% in Comcast Corp (CMCSA, Financial), and 4.55% in Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial). The investments span across all 11 industries, with a focus on Communication Services, Technology, Financial Services, Basic Materials, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Consumer Defensive, Energy, Real Estate, Utilities, and Healthcare.

