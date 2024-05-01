On May 1, 2024, Robert Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of USCB Financial Holdings Inc (USCB, Financial), purchased 20,276 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This acquisition is part of a series of buys by the insider, totaling 40,026 shares over the past year.

USCB Financial Holdings Inc operates as a financial institution primarily engaged in providing banking services including personal and commercial banking products. The company's shares were priced at $11.16 on the day of the transaction, resulting in a market cap of approximately $232.27 million.

The price-earnings ratio of USCB Financial Holdings Inc stands at 14.24, which is above the industry median of 9.41. This ratio is also higher than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of USCB Financial Holdings Inc is estimated at $12.76 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The insider transaction history for USCB Financial Holdings Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling. Over the past year, there have been 11 insider buys and no insider sells.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent purchase by the insider Robert Anderson could signal a positive outlook on the company's future performance and valuation.

