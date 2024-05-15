Chief Legal Officer Ryan Damon of Criteo SA (CRTO, Financial) executed a sale of 21,661 shares of the company on May 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $37.12 per share.

Criteo SA is a global technology company that provides marketing and monetization services on the internet. The company specializes in digital advertising and advanced data analytics to deliver targeted and personalized ad content to users.

Over the past year, Ryan Damon has sold a total of 78,198 shares of Criteo SA and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 26 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, Criteo SA's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 31.22, which is above both the industry median of 19 and the company's historical median. The stock's market cap stands at $2.14 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Criteo SA is $24.38 per share, making the current price of $37.12 significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

