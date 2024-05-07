Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Seizing Opportunities

Despite a mixed financial performance, Upstart continues to innovate and optimize amidst economic uncertainties.

Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 2024 revenue from fees was $138 million, up 18% year-over-year but down 10% sequentially.
  • Net Interest Income: Negative $10 million, reflecting prime loan performance and fair value impacts.
  • Net Revenue: Total net revenue for Q1 was $128 million, up 24% year-over-year.
  • Loan Transactions: Approximately 119,000 loans processed, up 42% year-over-year but down 8% sequentially.
  • Average Loan Size: Decreased to $9,500 from $12,200 year-over-year, influenced by growth in small-dollar loans.
  • Contribution Margin: 59% in Q1, down 4 percentage points sequentially.
  • Operating Expenses: $195 million in Q1, down 17% year-over-year but up 4% sequentially.
  • Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $65 million in Q1.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Negative $20 million, but ahead of guidance.
  • Adjusted EPS: Negative $0.31 based on a diluted weighted average share count of 87 million.
  • Balance Sheet Loans: Ended Q1 with $924 million in loans on balance sheet, down from $982 million year-over-year.
  • Unrestricted Cash: $301 million at the end of Q1.
  • Net Loan Equity: Approximately $572 million at fair value.
Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial) reported a revenue of $138 million in Q1, marking an 18% increase year-over-year.
  • The company has achieved a high level of loan processing automation, reaching 90% of loans fully automated.
  • Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has expanded its product portfolio, including the successful launch of auto secured personal loans in seven states.
  • The company has made significant cost reductions, cutting fixed expenses from headcount by approximately $20 million annually.
  • Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has signed its first funding deal for the Upstart Cielo and expects to begin selling loans on a forward flow basis soon.

Negative Points

  • Net interest income was negative $10 million, reflecting challenges in prime loan performance.
  • The company reported a GAAP net loss of $65 million and an adjusted EBITDA of negative $20 million in Q1.
  • Consumer risks and interest rates remain high, constraining the volume of transactions on the platform.
  • There is a noted deterioration in credit performance at the prime end of the borrower base, continuing into Q2.
  • Despite growth in revenues, there was a sequential decrease in loan origination volumes due to increased pricing of prime loans.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide more details on the expected drivers for the second half of 2024 revenue increase to approximately $300 million?
A: (Sanjay Datta - CFO) The growth is anticipated to stem from product execution and model accuracy improvements, which have historically driven our growth. The effects of past economic stimulus are expected to have fully run their course, allowing us to return to our standard model of enhancing technology and conversion rates.

Q: In the current macroeconomic environment, are further expense reductions planned, or is the current expense structure sufficient?
A: (Sanjay Datta - CFO) Current cost reductions are believed to be adequate for our scale and plans for the year. However, adjustments will be considered if the economic situation worsens.

Q: Can you discuss the credit performance trends, particularly with affluent borrowers?
A: (Dave Girouard - CEO) The credit performance for affluent borrowers has recently deteriorated, but there are signs of stabilization. Our models have adjusted to these changes, and we are hopeful that the worst may be over, allowing us to focus on improving model accuracy and operational efficiency.

Q: What impact has the growth in small-dollar loans had on overall conversion rates?
A: (Sanjay Datta - CFO) The small-dollar loans have contributed positively, albeit marginally, to conversion rates by allowing us to approve borrowers who would otherwise not qualify for larger loans.

Q: How are you planning to increase loan volumes per dealership in the auto loan segment?
A: (Dave Girouard - CEO) The focus is on enhancing model accuracy and improving the loan origination process within dealerships to increase market share and improve unit economics per dealer.

Q: What are the expectations for the $2.7 billion in committed capital over the next 12 months?
A: (Sanjay Datta - CFO) This capital is expected to fund new loan originations and potentially reduce our balance sheet exposure to core personal loans, depending on market conditions and platform growth.

