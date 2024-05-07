On May 7, 2024, Director Daniel Weiner sold 3,250 shares of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial) as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $48.31 each.

Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial) specializes in modeling and simulation software for pharmaceutical development. The company's tools are used to predict the properties of molecules with potential therapeutic effects, aiding in the drug development process.

The insider transaction history for Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial) shows no insider buys over the past year, with 17 insider sells recorded in the same period.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $959.479 million.

The price-earnings ratio of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial) stands at 90.58, significantly above both the industry median of 25.46 and the company's historical median.

With a current share price of $48.31 and a GF Value of $57.16, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.85, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

