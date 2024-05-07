Director Timothy Keaney Sells 8,000 Shares of Unum Group (UNM)

On May 7, 2024, Timothy Keaney, Director at Unum Group (UNM, Financial), sold 8,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Unum Group (UNM, Financial) is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, and vision benefits that protect individuals and their families.

Over the past year, Timothy Keaney has sold a total of 8,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Unum Group shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 12 insider sells.

On the day of the sale, shares of Unum Group were trading at $52.61, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 7.83, which is lower than both the industry median of 11.9 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Unum Group has a GF Value of $44.04. With a current price of $52.61, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.19, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

