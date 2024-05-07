On May 7, 2024, Christopher Pyne, EVP, Group Benefits at Unum Group (UNM, Financial), executed a sale of 4,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,250 shares and has not made any purchases.

Unum Group (UNM, Financial) is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, and vision coverage to protect individuals and their families.

On the date of the sale, shares of Unum Group were priced at $52.47. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $9.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 7.83, below both the industry median of 11.9 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Unum Group is calculated at $44.04, suggesting that with a current price of $52.47, the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends, there have been no insider purchases and 12 insider sales over the past year for Unum Group.

This recent transaction by Christopher Pyne continues the trend of insider sales at Unum Group, reflecting a consistent pattern of stock disposals by insiders over the past year.

