What's Driving B. Riley Financial Inc's Surprising 77% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY, Financial), a diversified financial services company, has experienced a significant uptick in its stock price, registering a 3.34% gain over the past week and an impressive 77.20% surge over the last three months. As of the latest data, the company boasts a market capitalization of $1.03 billion. Despite the recent gains, the stock is currently priced at $34.23, which is significantly below its GF Value of $62.45. This discrepancy has led to a valuation label of "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice," consistent with the assessment from three months ago when the GF Value was higher at $75.01.

Overview of B. Riley Financial Inc

B. Riley Financial Inc operates across North America and Europe, providing a plethora of services including investment banking, asset disposition, and valuation. The company caters to a diverse clientele comprising corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth individuals. It also extends its expertise to internet access and subscription services, with its business operations segmented into Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer products. 1790021970813939712.png

Assessing Profitability

B. Riley's financial health is underscored by a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating robust profitability within its industry. The company's operating margin stands at 6.38%, which is superior to 50.53% of its peers. However, its Return on Equity (ROE) is at -25.81%, and Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.60%, suggesting challenges in asset utilization and equity management. Nonetheless, its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 1.26% is commendable, ranking better than 90.42% of competitors. B. Riley has maintained profitability for seven out of the past ten years, a record better than 91.92% of its industry counterparts. 1790021991202451456.png

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is 4/10, reflecting moderate growth potential. Over the past three years, B. Riley has achieved a revenue growth rate per share of 15.30%, outperforming 72.84% of its industry peers. This growth accelerates over a five-year period, with a revenue growth rate per share of 23.90%, surpassing 90% of competitors. This indicates a strong upward trajectory in revenue generation over an extended period. 1790022010714353664.png

Investor Confidence and Market Position

Notable investors in B. Riley include Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), holding 744,497 shares (2.43% of shares), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 77,000 shares (0.25%), and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 5,500 shares (0.02%). Their investments reflect a vote of confidence in the company's market strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

B. Riley operates in a competitive landscape with key players like LendingTree Inc (TREE, Financial) with a market cap of $630.280 million, Financial Gravity Companies Inc (FGCO, Financial) valued at $38.110 million, and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BOM:532978, Financial) with a substantial market cap of $30.02 billion. Despite the stiff competition, B. Riley's diverse service offerings and strategic market positioning allow it to maintain a competitive edge.

Conclusion

In conclusion, B. Riley Financial Inc's recent stock performance has been notably strong, with a significant 77.20% increase over the past three months. The company's robust profitability metrics and promising growth rates suggest a solid financial foundation. However, the current market valuation, significantly below the GF Value, coupled with a cautious valuation label, suggests that potential investors should carefully consider the risk of a value trap. With its strategic positioning and investor confidence, B. Riley remains an intriguing prospect in the diversified financial services industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.