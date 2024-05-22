Significant Reduction in Albertsons Companies Inc with a -78.87% Portfolio Impact

Yale University (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent 13F filing for the first quarter of 2024 unveils strategic adjustments in its investment portfolio, managed by the Yale Investment Office. This office is dedicated to securing high inflation-adjusted returns to support the University's current and future needs through a meticulous asset allocation and partnerships with insightful managers globally. Their investment approach combines academic theory, particularly mean-variance analysis, with practical market judgment under the oversight of Yale's Investment Committee.

New Strategic Acquisitions

During the first quarter of 2024, Yale University (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by acquiring shares in two new companies:

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial) was the primary new addition with 37,612 shares, making up 24.97% of the portfolio and valued at approximately $9.97 million.

BRP Inc (DOOO, Financial) followed, with 134,275 shares representing 22.56% of the portfolio, totaling around $9.01 million.

Complete Divestitures

Yale University (Trades, Portfolio) also made significant portfolio adjustments by exiting positions in four companies:

The most notable divestiture was Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI, Financial), where Yale sold all 3,871,972 shares, impacting the portfolio by -78.87%.

Another complete exit was from Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial), with all 129,987 shares sold, affecting the portfolio by -1.7%.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Yale University (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio comprised 5 stocks. The major holdings were 35.77% in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO, Financial), 24.97% in Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial), 22.56% in BRP Inc (DOOO, Financial), 14.83% in Arvinas Inc (ARVN, Financial), and 1.87% in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated in three industries: Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, and Healthcare.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.