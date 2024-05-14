On May 14, 2024, Daniel Weiner, a Director at Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. This sale occurred at a price of $50.13 per share, totaling $150,390.

Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial) specializes in modeling and simulation software for pharmaceutical development. The software is used to predict the properties of molecules with potential therapeutic effects, aiding in the drug development process.

Over the past year, Daniel Weiner has sold a total of 6,250 shares of Simulations Plus Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Simulations Plus Inc had a market cap of $1.004 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 94.81, significantly above both the industry median of 24.72 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Simulations Plus Inc is estimated at $57.27 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88 on the day of the insider's sale.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.