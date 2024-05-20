On May 20, 2024, Sanjay Datta, Chief Financial Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial), executed a sale of 18,138 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $25.61 per share. The total amount for the transaction was approximately $464,495.

Upstart Holdings Inc operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the company's network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 140,826 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 79 insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of Upstart Holdings Inc were trading at $25.61 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.14 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value of $27.95 is derived from historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's future prospects or for other strategic reasons.

