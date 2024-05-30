Peter Pappas, Chief Sales Officer of Vital Farms Inc (VITL, Financial), sold 15,686 shares of the company on May 22, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 65,826 shares of the company.

Vital Farms Inc specializes in the production and distribution of ethically produced, pasture-raised eggs and dairy products. The company is committed to sustainable and humane practices, providing transparency in its operations to ensure high-quality, ethically sourced food products.

Over the past year, Peter Pappas has sold a total of 15,686 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within Vital Farms Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 37 insider sells over the same period.

On the date of the sale, shares of Vital Farms Inc were priced at $39.92, resulting in a market cap of approximately $1.712 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 47.76, which is above the industry median of 18.81.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Vital Farms Inc is estimated at $22.42 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.78.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current market price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.