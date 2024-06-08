Global Markets Weekly

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Inflation rises in Europe for the first time in five months. U.S. growth shares lead stocks lower, while weak Treasury auctions raise concerns. Japan sees mixed stock market returns, and China's manufacturing sector slips back into contraction. Poland and South Africa face inflation and interest rate challenges.

United States

Growth shares lead stocks lower:

  • Major benchmarks closed lower over the holiday-shortened week but rounded out a month of gains.
  • Small-caps performed better than large-caps, and value stocks held up better than growth shares.
  • The Nasdaq Composite was especially weak due to a sharp decline in Salesforce.

Economic indicators:

  • Core PCE prices rose 0.2% in April, down slightly from the previous two months.
  • "Supercore" inflation offered a mixed picture, rising 0.3%.
  • Case-Shiller index of housing prices rose 7.4% year-over-year in March.
  • Mortgage applications declined 5.7%, and pending home sales slumped 7.7% in April.

Weak Treasury auctions:

  • Midweek auctions of five- and seven-year notes met with subdued demand.
  • Concerns raised about funding the U.S. deficit driving up yields.
  • Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari's comments contributed to a sell-off.

Market Indexes Changes:

Index Friday's Close Week's Change % Change YTD
DJIA 38,686.32 -383.27 2.64%
S&P 500 5,277.51 -27.21 10.64%
Nasdaq Composite 16,735.02 -185.78 11.48%
S&P MidCap 400 2,982.86 6.19 7.24%
Russell 2000 2,070.12 0.45 2.12%

Europe

Stock performance:

  • STOXX Europe 600 Index ended 0.46% lower.
  • France’s CAC 40 Index dropped 1.26%, Germany’s DAX declined 1.05%, Italy’s FTSE MIB ended flat, and the UK’s FTSE 100 Index lost 0.51%.

Inflation and unemployment:

  • Eurozone inflation rose to 2.6% in May, exceeding the consensus estimate of 2.5%.
  • Services inflation accelerated to 4.1% from 3.7% in April.
  • Unemployment rate fell to a record low of 6.4% in April.

ECB's stance:

  • ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane signaled possible rate cuts at the June 6 meeting.
  • Lane emphasized the need to remain restrictive throughout the year.

UK housing market:

  • Net mortgage approvals dipped to 61,140 in April.
  • Nationwide Building Society’s house price index rose 0.4% in May.

Japan

Stock market returns:

  • Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.4%, while the TOPIX Index gained 1.1%.

Monetary policy:

  • Speculation about further monetary policy normalization by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continued.
  • 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose to 1.07%.

Currency intervention:

  • Yen depreciated to around JPY 157.3 against the U.S. dollar.
  • Authorities expected to have intervened twice to prop up the yen.

Inflation and economic data:

  • Tokyo-area core consumer price index accelerated to 1.9% year-on-year in May.
  • Retail sales rose more than anticipated in April, while industrial output unexpectedly fell.

China

Stock market performance:

  • Shanghai Composite Index was broadly flat, while the blue-chip CSI 300 gave up 0.6%.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 2.84%.

Manufacturing sector:

  • Official manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in May, marking the first monthly contraction since February.
  • Nonmanufacturing PMI slipped to 51.1 from 51.2 in April.
  • Profits at industrial firms rose by 4% in April from a year ago.

Economic outlook:

  • China expected to meet its growth target of around 5% for the year.
  • IMF upgraded its 2024 economic growth forecast for China to 5%.

Policy measures:

  • Shanghai announced measures to shore up homebuying demand.
  • Central government rolled out a historic rescue package for China’s property sector.

Other Key Markets

Poland:

  • Inflation in May measured at 2.5% year-over-year, slightly higher than April’s rate of 2.4%.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.