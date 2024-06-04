Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Growth and Margin Expansion Amid Challenges

Discover how Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) navigated Q1 2024 with increased sales, improved margins, and strategic store remodels.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Comp Store Sales: Increased by 3.1%.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded by 160 basis points compared to last year.
  • Inventory: Total inventory dollars up 4% at the end of Q1.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased by approximately $3 million.
  • Store Locations: Closed 3 stores, ending the period with 599 locations.
  • Cash Position: $58 million in cash, no debt, and no drawings on the $75 million revolver.
  • Liquidity: Approximately $133 million.
  • Full Year Comp Store Sales Outlook: Expected to grow by low to mid-single digits.
  • Full Year Gross Margin Outlook: Expected to expand by approximately 75 to 100 basis points.
  • Full Year SG&A Outlook: Expected to increase by 1.5% to 2.5% over 2023.
  • Full Year EBITDA Outlook: Expected to be in the range of $4 million to $10 million.
  • Store Remodels: 20 stores remodeled in Q1, additional 15 in May, aiming for 40 remodels in fiscal 2024.
  • Capital Expenditures: Expected to be approximately $20 million for the full year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: June 04, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Citi Trends Inc (CTRN, Financial) reported a positive comp store sales increase of 3.1% for Q1 2024.
  • Gross margin expanded by 160 basis points compared to the previous year.
  • The company has no debt and a strong liquidity position with $133 million available.
  • Successful inventory rebuilds and targeted product categories contributed to positive performance.
  • The company is leveraging a new ERP system to optimize assortments and improve planning and allocation.

Negative Points

  • The company experienced an unexpected shrink headwind due to physical inventory counts.
  • SG&A expenses increased by about $3 million compared to last year.
  • The company closed three stores as part of its fleet optimization effort.
  • Full-year comp store sales growth outlook was adjusted to low to mid-single digits, slightly below previous expectations.
  • Shrink remains a concern and is expected to be a headwind for the remainder of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How long does it typically take to achieve a turnaround, and what is the target EBITDA margin for Citi Trends?
A: The timing for a turnaround varies greatly depending on the company's situation. Initial evaluation and listening take about 30 days, after which themes emerge, and some improvements can be enacted quickly. The target EBITDA margin is mid-single digits, similar to historical levels, and the goal is to get back to that range.

Q: What are the current trends in the business, and how do you expect seasonality to play out this year?
A: May is less impactful compared to June and July, which are crucial for summer and early back-to-school sales. The company is set up well for these periods. Q4 is expected to be stronger than Q1, with inventory and product compelling for customers. The ERP system and marketing efforts will support achieving the top-line target for the year.

Q: What is the magnitude of potential SG&A savings, and how will you achieve them?
A: The exact magnitude is TBD, but the company is conducting a deep review of expense centers to find efficiencies. Immediate savings are expected in areas like transportation and DC processing. The goal is to lower the SG&A rate over time through continuous improvements.

Q: What gross margin is needed to achieve mid-single digit operating margins?
A: The target is to have gross margins starting with a four, driven by improvements in freight rates, supply chain efficiencies, markup expansion, markdown management, and reducing shrink. The ERP system will aid in achieving these improvements.

Q: Can you provide an update on shrink and its impact on financials?
A: Shrink remains a concern and was an unexpected headwind in the quarter. The company is focusing on internal theft and implementing controls to mitigate shrink. Improvement is expected in the second half of the year, with significant progress anticipated in the following year.

Q: How does your experience at Games inform your approach at Citi Trends?
A: At Games, the focus was on operational excellence, engaging the team, and refining the value proposition. Similar principles will be applied at Citi Trends, with a focus on understanding what's working and accelerating those areas while addressing opportunities for improvement.

Q: How significant is the performance of remodeled stores with marketing spend?
A: The combination of remodels and marketing has shown particularly exciting results. While specific details are not disclosed, the company is looking to replicate this success in other stores.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.