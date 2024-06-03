On June 3, 2024, Steven Chaouki, President, US Markets at TransUnion (TRU, Financial), executed a sale of 1,776 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of TransUnion.

TransUnion (TRU, Financial) is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. The company provides a broad range of data and analytical services that enable businesses to make better and more informed decisions, and consumers to take more control over their personal information and access to credit.

Over the past year, Steven Chaouki has sold a total of 12,506 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at TransUnion, where there have been 15 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of TransUnion were trading at $72 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $13.98 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $82.48, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw attention from investors monitoring insider behaviors, especially considering the stock's current valuation and the overall insider selling trend at TransUnion.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.