Rollins Inc (ROL)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of Rollins Inc

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago

Rollins Inc (ROL, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth trajectory. With a current share price of $47.27, despite a slight daily decrease of 0.07%, Rollins Inc has shown a notable three-month growth of 6.96%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Rollins Inc as a company with significant potential for future growth.

1798369322092097536.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum. These components are weighted differently to calculate a comprehensive score that ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Rollins Inc boasts an impressive GF Score of 98, suggesting a strong likelihood of market-leading returns.

Understanding Rollins Inc's Business

Rollins Inc is a global leader in route-based pest-control services, operating across multiple continents including North America and Europe. With a market cap of $22.89 billion and annual sales of $3.16 billion, Rollins Inc is renowned for its Orkin brand, a dominant player in the U.S. and Canadian pest control market. The company's focus on residential pest and termite prevention has solidified its market leadership, particularly in these regions.

1798369342488997888.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Rollins Inc's financial robustness is reflected in its Financial Strength Rank of 7/10. The company's Interest Coverage ratio stands at an impressive 23.13, indicating a strong ability to meet its interest obligations. Furthermore, with an Altman Z-Score of 11.41, Rollins Inc demonstrates low risk of financial distress. Its strategic debt management is evidenced by a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.27, underscoring a prudent approach to leveraging.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Rollins Inc's Profitability Rank is exceptional at 10/10. The company has consistently improved its Operating Margin over the past five years, reaching 19.15% in 2023. This trend is mirrored in its Gross Margin, which has also seen steady growth. The Piotroski F-Score and a Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars further validate Rollins Inc's solid financial health and operational efficiency.

1798369361862488064.png

Conclusion

Considering Rollins Inc's strong financial strength, exceptional profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's superior position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for high-performing stocks should consider Rollins Inc as a promising candidate.

Explore more high-potential stocks with our GF Score Screen exclusively available to GuruFocus Premium members.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.