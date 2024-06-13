Todd Kelsey, CEO of Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 100,338 shares of Plexus Corp.

Plexus Corp specializes in providing electronic manufacturing services to companies across various industries, including healthcare, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors. The company offers product design, manufacturing, and aftermarket services, positioning itself as a critical partner in the supply chain of major global enterprises.

Over the past year, Todd Kelsey has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 74,033 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Plexus Corp were priced at $109.93, resulting in a market cap of approximately $2.95 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 29.78, which is above both the industry median of 23.61 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, Plexus Corp has a GF Value of $100.47. With the current stock price of $109.93, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The valuation of Plexus Corp is influenced by historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, adjustments based on past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from analysts, are considered in the GF Value calculation.

Investors and stakeholders in Plexus Corp may find these insider transactions and valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investment or engagement with the company.

