On June 3, 2024, Andrew Oddie, Chief Commercial Officer of Funko Inc (FNKO, Financial), executed a sale of 16,690 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 57,091 shares of Funko Inc.

Funko Inc (FNKO, Financial) is a pop culture consumer products company, known for its broad array of licensed vinyl figurines and bobbleheads. In addition, the company produces licensed plush, action figures, and electronic items such as USB drives, lamps, and headphones.

Over the past year, Andrew Oddie has sold a total of 45,766 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting ongoing activity in the insider's trading habits.

The insider transaction history for Funko Inc shows a total of 22 insider buys and 16 insider sells over the past year. This activity provides a glimpse into the insider sentiment at varying stock price levels.

As of the latest sale date, Funko Inc shares were trading at $9.22, giving the company a market cap of $517.23 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Funko Inc is $10.50 per share, which suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by Andrew Oddie provides investors with insight into insider actions that could signal their perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

