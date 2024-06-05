On June 5, 2024, Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Rollins Inc (ROL, Financial), sold 3,331 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 90,747 shares of Rollins Inc.

Rollins Inc, a global consumer and commercial services company, provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than two million customers in the United States and internationally through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Over the past year, Kenneth Krause has sold a total of 25,331 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Rollins Inc, where there have been 14 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

Shares of Rollins Inc were trading at $47.5 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $22.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 53.27, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.02, based on a GF Value of $46.65. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

